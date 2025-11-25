Tamil 'Exceptionalism' Sparks Debate: Governor's Claims Clash with State Leaders' Rebuttals

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's recent remarks have ignited significant debate over the state's linguistic identity, which he terms 'Tamil exceptionalism.'

Governor Ravi accused local politicians of neglecting the Tamil language, highlighting a decline in students opting for Tamil medium education and a lack of funding for cultural preservation. He also commented on issues from Jammu and Kashmir, leveraging his past as an intelligence officer.

In response, State Mines and Minerals Minister S Regupathy refuted these claims, pointing out the Dravidian model government's efforts to maintain language rights and criticising the governor's narrative as false. Tensions between the governor and state officials reflect an ongoing struggle over Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural policies.

