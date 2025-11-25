Left Menu

Taking Flight: Delhi's Hot-Air Balloon Experience Takes Off

Delhiites can explore new heights with hot-air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launches trial runs. Accessible from Saturday, these rides promise breathtaking views of the cityscape, with tickets priced at Rs 3,000. Scheduled rides range from 7 to 12 minutes, accommodating four people per trip.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This weekend, Delhi residents have the chance to experience the thrill of hot-air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated trial flights at Baansera, ahead of its public opening on Saturday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena announced that tickets are priced at Rs 3,000 per person excluding taxes, marking a new venture in the city's entertainment offerings.

The rides, conducted by a private agency, will operate across four locations: the Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games sports venues, and two sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera. Notably, these rides offer a fresh perspective on Delhi's landscape, enhancing local tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

