Taking Flight: Delhi's Hot-Air Balloon Experience Takes Off

This weekend, Delhi residents have the chance to experience the thrill of hot-air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated trial flights at Baansera, ahead of its public opening on Saturday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena announced that tickets are priced at Rs 3,000 per person excluding taxes, marking a new venture in the city's entertainment offerings.

The rides, conducted by a private agency, will operate across four locations: the Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games sports venues, and two sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera. Notably, these rides offer a fresh perspective on Delhi's landscape, enhancing local tourism.

