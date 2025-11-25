Ladakhi Cinema Shines: 'Kakthet' Wins Top Award at NFDC Waves Film Bazaar

In a significant win for regional cinema, Stenzin Tankong's Ladakhi film 'Kakthet' claimed the top prize in the co-production features category at the NFDC Waves Film Bazaar. This achievement took place alongside the esteemed 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Produced by Ritu Sarin, Tenzing Sonam, and Rajesh Thanickan, 'Kakthet' garnered a USD 10,000 grant. Ritu Sarin, instrumental in the Dharamshala International Film Festival, heralded the victory as a 'landmark moment for Ladakhi cinema,' emphasizing its potential to secure further funding.

Director Tankyong expressed pride, as the recognition paves the way for global exposure of Ladakhi stories. Additionally, grants were also awarded to Paromita Dhar's 'Ulta' and several other projects, with a moment of silence observed for late veteran actor Dharmendra during the awards announcement.

