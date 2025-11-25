Left Menu

Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband

Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, citing emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The case, now in court, reveals ongoing legal battles and personal struggles, including her fight for custody of her children and her brother's detention abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Celina Jaitly has brought a serious domestic violence complaint against her husband, Peter Haag, in a local court, alleging sustained emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The case was heard on Tuesday by judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag with a hearing date set for December 12.

Jaitly's application, filed through the law firm Karanjwala & Co, accuses Haag of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation under the Domestic Violence Act. The 47-year-old actor claims these abuses forced her to leave her home in Austria and return to India. In her plea, she emphasizes her husband's allegedly narcissistic, temperamental nature and has sought substantial financial compensation.

Jaitly, who is known for her roles in films such as 'No Entry', expressed her determination to fight obstacles on social media. Her legal struggle includes seeking custody of her children residing in Austria and tackling misrepresentations made in Austrian courts. These challenges are compounded by her brother's detention in the Middle East, emphasizing her multifaceted fight for justice and dignity.

