Gadkari's Spiritual Sojourn in Barsana: From Sacred Temples to Infrastructure Tales

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, made a significant visit to Barsana in Mathura on Tuesday.

During his stay, which lasted over three hours, the minister listened to Bhagwat Katha, according to Radha Kant Shastri, executive president of Maan Mandir Seva Sansthan. Gadkari also met with Padma Shri awardee saint Ramesh Baba to discuss various topics, including religious and infrastructure issues. Stories of infrastructure projects were shared, Shastri revealed.

Gadkari sought blessings at the Radharani Temple and also posted on X about his visit to the Shri Mataji Gaushala. This establishment, overseen by Shri Ramesh Baba Ji, caters to over 55,000 cows. He also attended the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya, where he received blessings from spiritual leader Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Ojha Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)