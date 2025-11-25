Left Menu

Leaders Unite for Punjab's Spiritual Heritage and Global Celebration

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal attended a prayer ceremony commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Celebrating Sikh legacy, they advocated for preserving cultural heritage and global recognition of the sacred occasion, emphasizing its significance for unity and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srianandpursahib | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:08 IST
Leaders Unite for Punjab's Spiritual Heritage and Global Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal participated in a solemn prayer ceremony for the state's progress and citizen welfare.

The duo attended the Ardas post Bhog of the Sri Akhand Path Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and honoring sacrifices made by Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.

Mann and Kejriwal underscored the event's significance, emphasizing Sikhism's teachings of equality, secularism, and justice, while committing to preserving Punjab's rich cultural and spiritual traditions for posterity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
2
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
3
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
4
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025