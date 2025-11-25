Leaders Unite for Punjab's Spiritual Heritage and Global Celebration

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal participated in a solemn prayer ceremony for the state's progress and citizen welfare.

The duo attended the Ardas post Bhog of the Sri Akhand Path Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and honoring sacrifices made by Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.

Mann and Kejriwal underscored the event's significance, emphasizing Sikhism's teachings of equality, secularism, and justice, while committing to preserving Punjab's rich cultural and spiritual traditions for posterity.

(With inputs from agencies.)