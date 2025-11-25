Leaders Unite for Punjab's Spiritual Heritage and Global Celebration
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal attended a prayer ceremony commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Celebrating Sikh legacy, they advocated for preserving cultural heritage and global recognition of the sacred occasion, emphasizing its significance for unity and social justice.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal participated in a solemn prayer ceremony for the state's progress and citizen welfare.
The duo attended the Ardas post Bhog of the Sri Akhand Path Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and honoring sacrifices made by Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.
Mann and Kejriwal underscored the event's significance, emphasizing Sikhism's teachings of equality, secularism, and justice, while committing to preserving Punjab's rich cultural and spiritual traditions for posterity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Plans Quasi-Judicial Body to Preserve Vaishnavite Heritage
Reviving Icons: West Bengal's Heritage Restoration Initiative
Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur: Modi Highlights India's Courage and Heritage
Faithful Flock to Kurukshetra for 350th Martyrdom Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Unveiling Arunachal: Chowna Mein's Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage