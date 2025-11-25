Sikh Unity Urged to Reclaim Religious Institutions

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, has called upon the Sikh community to consolidate under the party's banner to regain control over their religious institutions and shrines. He accused the Centre and state governments of usurping management roles, which he claims traditionally belong to the Sikh community.

Speaking at the Sis Ganj Gurdwara in celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, Badal emphasized the inability to protect religious institutions without collective unity. He blamed the weakened state of the Akali Dal for the community's loss of control over Takht Huzoor Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib.

In a pointed criticism, Badal accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of deceptive tactics regarding the designation of holy cities and condemned the alleged disrespect towards Akal Takht Jathedar. He urged the Sikh community to focus on unity and adhere to the principles of 'sarbat da bhala' instead of succumbing to divisive political maneuvers.

