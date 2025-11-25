Unity Amidst Milestones: Muslim Community Celebrates Ram Temple Completion

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been officially completed, a milestone celebrated by diverse communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the saffron flag, commemorating the temple's completion six years after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict.

Invited to the event was Iqbal Ansari, son of a key litigant in the Babri Masjid case, who expressed commitment to upholding the court's decision. Local clerics and businessmen, like Liyaqat Ali Khan and Musharraf Kamaal, voiced optimism for peace and mutual respect among communities following the event.

Community members such as Noor Alam and Shoaib Khan emphasized their involvement and support in events of national significance, highlighting that development in Ayodhya benefits all. The sentiment of harmony was echoed by participants, fostering a spirit of unity and shared progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)