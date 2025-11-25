Left Menu

Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Anti-RSS T-Shirt

Comedian Kunal Kamra has ignited controversy by sharing a photo wearing a T-shirt allegedly mocking the RSS. Maharashtra BJP leaders threatened police action, emphasizing the objectionable nature of the content. Past controversies with political figures have amplified the reaction, calling for strong responses from the BJP.

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:07 IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra recently found himself at the center of a political storm after posting a photo on social media that purportedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The image, which showed Kamra wearing a T-shirt featuring a dog alongside a reference to the RSS, has provoked a strong backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to Kamra's post, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned that police action would be taken against those distributing 'objectionable' content online. Reflecting on the seriousness of the incident, Bawankule stated, 'The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts.'

This is not the first time Kamra has been at odds with political figures. Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized Kamra for targeting prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, urging the BJP to respond strongly. The comedian's history of controversy, including a past incident involving modified lyrics aimed at Shinde, adds to the tensions.

