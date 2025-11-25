Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Anti-RSS T-Shirt

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently found himself at the center of a political storm after posting a photo on social media that purportedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The image, which showed Kamra wearing a T-shirt featuring a dog alongside a reference to the RSS, has provoked a strong backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to Kamra's post, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned that police action would be taken against those distributing 'objectionable' content online. Reflecting on the seriousness of the incident, Bawankule stated, 'The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts.'

This is not the first time Kamra has been at odds with political figures. Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized Kamra for targeting prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, urging the BJP to respond strongly. The comedian's history of controversy, including a past incident involving modified lyrics aimed at Shinde, adds to the tensions.