Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Citywide Commemoration

President Droupadi Murmu honored Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary with an event at the Red Fort on Tuesday, emphasizing the historical significance of the Sikh Guru. The commemoration featured key political figures and members of the Sikh community.

The Delhi government unveiled plans for ongoing celebrations to propagate the Guru's teachings throughout the year. Initiatives include the development of a dedicated area in his name and the distribution of educational materials aimed at children and youth.

With a remarkable turnout, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted the unprecedented scale of the event, promising further engagements with the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee to champion the Guru's message of harmony and sacrifice across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)