Left Menu

Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Citywide Commemoration

President Droupadi Murmu led a tribute event at the Red Fort commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The Delhi government announced ongoing programs to promote the Guru's teachings, including citywide events and the publication of educational materials. The event saw an unprecedented turnout celebrating the Sikh Guru's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:40 IST
Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Citywide Commemoration
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu honored Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary with an event at the Red Fort on Tuesday, emphasizing the historical significance of the Sikh Guru. The commemoration featured key political figures and members of the Sikh community.

The Delhi government unveiled plans for ongoing celebrations to propagate the Guru's teachings throughout the year. Initiatives include the development of a dedicated area in his name and the distribution of educational materials aimed at children and youth.

With a remarkable turnout, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted the unprecedented scale of the event, promising further engagements with the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee to champion the Guru's message of harmony and sacrifice across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025