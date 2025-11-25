Left Menu

Remembering Dharmendra: A Cine Legend's Legacy

A prayer meet will honor the late veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Known for his extensive career in over 300 films, he demonstrated remarkable versatility in genres including action, romance, and comedy. Dharmendra was cremated privately, contrasting public celebrity funerals.

A prayer meet to honor veteran actor Dharmendra is expected later this week, following his death on Monday. Known for his vast body of work and versatile roles, he passed at his residence after prolonged illness.

The prayer meet's location hasn't been decided yet, as confirmed by an insider to PTI. Dharmendra's cremation took place privately at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, differing from the public state-honored funerals of stars like Sridevi and Yash Chopra.

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra graced the screen for over six decades in more than 300 films. His memorable performances spanned genres with classics like "Sholay," "Chupke Chupke," and "Satyakam."

