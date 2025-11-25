Remembering Dharmendra: A Cine Legend's Legacy

A prayer meet to honor veteran actor Dharmendra is expected later this week, following his death on Monday. Known for his vast body of work and versatile roles, he passed at his residence after prolonged illness.

The prayer meet's location hasn't been decided yet, as confirmed by an insider to PTI. Dharmendra's cremation took place privately at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, differing from the public state-honored funerals of stars like Sridevi and Yash Chopra.

Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra graced the screen for over six decades in more than 300 films. His memorable performances spanned genres with classics like "Sholay," "Chupke Chupke," and "Satyakam."

