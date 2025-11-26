Daring Louvre Heist: Four More Arrests in $102 Million Jewel Theft

French authorities have detained four individuals in relation to the eye-catching $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum, which occurred in October. The arrested include two men and two women, all from the Paris region, aged between 31 and 40, according to the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau.

This development follows previous arrests of three other suspects linked to the organised crime group involved in the heist. The newly detained individuals are suspected of various roles in the theft, though their specific involvement remains unspecified. Investigations continue as French police hold them for questioning over a 96-hour period.

The theft focused attention on Louvre's security, with the heist executed within eight minutes, utilizing a freight lift to access the museum. Among the stolen artifacts are jewels linked to historical figures including Empress Eugenie and Napoleon. The iconic emerald-set crown of Napoleon III's wife was later discovered outside the premises.