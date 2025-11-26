Left Menu

Remembering 26/11: Maharashtra Honors Fallen Heroes of the 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led tributes commemorating the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Family members and officials honored 166 people who died and over 300 injured. The attacks, conducted by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, prompted worldwide condemnation and led to significant counter-terrorism policy changes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led tributes at the city's police headquarters, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state minister Ashish Shelar, and family members of deceased policemen joined the memorial service. High-ranking officials attended this solemn event.

The attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 166 and injured over 300, prompting global condemnation and transformative shifts in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

