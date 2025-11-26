Remembering 26/11: Maharashtra Honors Fallen Heroes of the 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led tributes at the city's police headquarters, honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state minister Ashish Shelar, and family members of deceased policemen joined the memorial service. High-ranking officials attended this solemn event.

The attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 166 and injured over 300, prompting global condemnation and transformative shifts in India's counter-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)