Unraveling Secrets of 'Saali Mohabbat': A Genre-Bending Thriller

ZEE5's highly anticipated original film 'Saali Mohabbat', directed by Tisca Chopra, drops its thrilling trailer as fans await its streaming premiere on December 12.

With an impressive lineup, including Radhika Apte and Anurag Kashyap, the film is set in the tranquil town of Fursatgarh, now shaken by a violent double murder.

As investigations deepen, Apte's character, a quietly strong Smita, faces suspicion and hidden motives, providing a gripping narrative under Chopra's masterful guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)