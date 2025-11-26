Unraveling Secrets of 'Saali Mohabbat': A Genre-Bending Thriller
The upcoming film 'Saali Mohabbat' on ZEE5 marks Tisca Chopra's directorial debut. Featuring actors Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, and others, the story unfolds in Fursatgarh, where a double murder disrupts peace. As tensions rise, Smita, played by Apte, navigates suspicion and unveils hidden truths.
ZEE5's highly anticipated original film 'Saali Mohabbat', directed by Tisca Chopra, drops its thrilling trailer as fans await its streaming premiere on December 12.
With an impressive lineup, including Radhika Apte and Anurag Kashyap, the film is set in the tranquil town of Fursatgarh, now shaken by a violent double murder.
As investigations deepen, Apte's character, a quietly strong Smita, faces suspicion and hidden motives, providing a gripping narrative under Chopra's masterful guidance.
