Punjab Schools Engage in Mock Vidhan Sabha to Celebrate Constitution Day
The Punjab government organized a mock session of the Vidhan Sabha for government school students at Sri Anandpur Sahib to celebrate Constitution Day. The event aimed to promote awareness of parliamentary processes among the youth, with students role-playing various government positions and engaging in legislative practices and debates.
- Country:
- India
To mark Constitution Day, the Punjab government hosted a mock Vidhan Sabha session for school students at Sri Anandpur Sahib. This initiative, intended to enlighten the youth about parliamentary processes, was part of the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.
The mock assembly featured students enacting roles such as speaker, chief minister, and ministers. Students proposed two bills, participated in a Q&A session, and discussed topics like water conservation and agriculture. The session aimed at motivating students to understand and engage with politics.
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan emphasized the educational value, stating politics shapes society's future. An article-writing competition on 'vote theft' with cash prizes was also announced, along with an invitation for schools to visit the special assembly setup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Quantum Leap: IIT Delhi's New Certification Revolutionizes Education in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning
World Bank Invests in India's Future with Education and Agriculture Projects
FedEx and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Unite for Logistics Education Revolution
Punjab's Historic Educational Revolution: Students Step into Politics