Punjab Schools Engage in Mock Vidhan Sabha to Celebrate Constitution Day

To mark Constitution Day, the Punjab government hosted a mock Vidhan Sabha session for school students at Sri Anandpur Sahib. This initiative, intended to enlighten the youth about parliamentary processes, was part of the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

The mock assembly featured students enacting roles such as speaker, chief minister, and ministers. Students proposed two bills, participated in a Q&A session, and discussed topics like water conservation and agriculture. The session aimed at motivating students to understand and engage with politics.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan emphasized the educational value, stating politics shapes society's future. An article-writing competition on 'vote theft' with cash prizes was also announced, along with an invitation for schools to visit the special assembly setup.

