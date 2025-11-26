Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Growing Role in Jharkhand's Mining Industry

Women have increasingly participated in Jharkhand's mining industry since restrictive laws were amended in 2019. The number of female workers has risen significantly, with comprehensive safety measures implemented. The DGMS convened a conclave to discuss gender diversity progress, featuring experiences from leading mining organizations and industry representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The participation of women in Jharkhand's mining industry has seen a marked increase since 2019, according to the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Ujjawal Tah. Speaking at a conclave organized by Tata Steel Ltd, he revealed significant growth in female workers both in opencast and underground mining categories.

Ujjawal Tah noted that in opencast mines, the number of female workers rose from 64 in 2020 to 442. Underground mining saw an increase from 20 to 178. The DGMS highlighted the importance of these changes following the amendment of Section 46 of the Mines Act in January 2019, which removed many employment restrictions for women.

The conclave, aimed at transforming gender diversity in the mining sector, showcased the experiences of leading mining organizations. It also served as a platform for discussing comprehensive safety measures for women miners—ensuring that amenities and a conducive working environment are in place. Industry stakeholders have collaboratively achieved notable progress in this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

