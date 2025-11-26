Breaking Barriers: Women's Growing Role in Jharkhand's Mining Industry

The participation of women in Jharkhand's mining industry has seen a marked increase since 2019, according to the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Ujjawal Tah. Speaking at a conclave organized by Tata Steel Ltd, he revealed significant growth in female workers both in opencast and underground mining categories.

Ujjawal Tah noted that in opencast mines, the number of female workers rose from 64 in 2020 to 442. Underground mining saw an increase from 20 to 178. The DGMS highlighted the importance of these changes following the amendment of Section 46 of the Mines Act in January 2019, which removed many employment restrictions for women.

The conclave, aimed at transforming gender diversity in the mining sector, showcased the experiences of leading mining organizations. It also served as a platform for discussing comprehensive safety measures for women miners—ensuring that amenities and a conducive working environment are in place. Industry stakeholders have collaboratively achieved notable progress in this area.

