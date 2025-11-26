Despite Natural Disasters, Chardham Yatra Sees Record Pilgrimage This Year

In defiance of natural disruptions, the Chardham Yatra in the Upper Garhwal Himalayan region witnessed an influx of over 51 lakh pilgrims this year. Tourism department data reveals that Kedarnath witnessed the highest number of visitors.

The annual pilgrimage concluded with the closing of Badrinath's doors for the winter. Despite challenging weather conditions, 7,253 pilgrims attended the ceremonious closing.

The state government's concerted efforts to enhance safety, accessibility, and infrastructure are credited for the increased turnout, surpassing last year's figures. The closure marks the transition to winter worship at designated temples across the region.

