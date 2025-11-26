Denied Luxury: Anand Teltumbde's Bid to Attend Kochi Literature Fest Rejected by Court

Anand Teltumbde, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, faced a setback on Wednesday as a special NIA court denied his request to attend the Kochi literature festival. The court deemed the trip an 'academic luxury' rather than a necessity or emergency.

Teltumbde, arrested in April 2020, had sought permission to travel to Kochi for a speaking engagement from November 28 to 30. However, the court highlighted that the conditions of his bail, granted by the Supreme Court last year, necessitate court approval for travel beyond Mumbai's jurisdiction.

The prosecution opposed his plea, noting his repeated requests for travel permissions. Despite acknowledging his academic standing, the court held its decision, emphasizing the lack of essential grounds for the proposed trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)