Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Lauds Bharat Scouts and Guides for Fostering Leadership and Patriotism

Uttar Pradesh's Governor, Anandiben Patel, praised Bharat Scouts and Guides for instilling discipline, leadership, and patriotism in youth at an awards ceremony. She emphasized the organization's role in societal challenges and encouraged awardees to continue contributing to areas like environmental conservation and women empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Lauds Bharat Scouts and Guides for Fostering Leadership and Patriotism
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Anandiben Patel, highlighted the organization's essential role in fostering discipline, leadership skills, and patriotism among the youth.

Addressing the National Adult Awards ceremony in Lucknow, Patel presented various awards, including the Silver Elephant and Silver Star, to individuals recognized for outstanding service. She remarked that the Bharat Scouts and Guides operates on the principle that 'service is life' — a crucial philosophy in times marked by numerous societal challenges.

Governor Patel also emphasized the importance of guiding India's youth towards global leadership and stressed the role of educational institutions in nurturing mental and moral development. Additionally, she urged continued efforts in environmental protection and water conservation, advocating for initiatives like the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
2
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
3
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
4
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025