Uttar Pradesh Governor Lauds Bharat Scouts and Guides for Fostering Leadership and Patriotism

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Anandiben Patel, highlighted the organization's essential role in fostering discipline, leadership skills, and patriotism among the youth.

Addressing the National Adult Awards ceremony in Lucknow, Patel presented various awards, including the Silver Elephant and Silver Star, to individuals recognized for outstanding service. She remarked that the Bharat Scouts and Guides operates on the principle that 'service is life' — a crucial philosophy in times marked by numerous societal challenges.

Governor Patel also emphasized the importance of guiding India's youth towards global leadership and stressed the role of educational institutions in nurturing mental and moral development. Additionally, she urged continued efforts in environmental protection and water conservation, advocating for initiatives like the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)