Tragedy in Hong Kong: Deadliest Fire in Years Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, Hong Kong authorities have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter following a devastating fire that claimed at least 36 lives and left 279 people missing in the city's deadliest blaze in years.

The fire, which originated on external scaffolding, swiftly engulfed seven out of eight high-rise buildings in a Tai Po district housing complex. The spread of the fire was compounded by windy conditions, challenging fire crews working to control the blaze.

Efforts to tackle the fire involved over 140 fire trucks and 60 ambulances, but high temperatures and falling debris hampered rescue operations. The incident has sparked discussions about safety standards and the use of bamboo scaffolding in Hong Kong's construction projects.