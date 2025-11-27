Netflix Suffers Brief Outage During 'Stranger Things' Finale Release
Netflix experienced a brief outage impacting several U.S. users as the fifth season of 'Stranger Things' was released. Reports of disruptions peaked at 14,290 but swiftly declined. Netflix resolved the issue within minutes. The platform has previously faced outages during other major streaming events.
On Wednesday evening, Netflix, the popular streaming platform, faced a brief outage just as the highly anticipated fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" was released in the United States. Several users were affected, with Downdetector reporting a peak of 14,290 incidents earlier in the day.
Netflix responded swiftly to the issue and assured users in an emailed statement to Reuters that service was restored within five minutes. "Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts," they confirmed.
This is not the first time Netflix has experienced outages during major events. Previously, similar issues arose during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing event and the live-streaming of "Love is Blind." The service's rapid recovery kept loyal watchers glued to their screens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
