Matt Potts Set to Make an Impact in Ashes Finale

England's cricket squad is gearing up for changes as they head into the Ashes finale against Australia in Sydney. Matthew Potts is poised to step in for the injured Gus Atkinson, a move expected to bolster the team's attack following Atkinson's unfortunate hamstring injury during the Melbourne victory.

Atkinson, the third England seamer to be sent home due to injury in this series, leaves a gap in the lineup that Potts is ready to fill. The Ashes finale in Sydney offers Potts an opportunity to shine after his previous five-wicket haul against New Zealand. His selection reflects England's need to adapt quickly amidst ongoing squad changes.

This sequence of injuries has opened the floor for pacer Josh Tongue, who has impressed with 12 wickets at a stark average and has been crucial in shifting the team's dynamics. As discussions build around the bowling strategy for Sydney, Tongue stands out as a key player with potential to start the attack.