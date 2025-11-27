Left Menu

Helen's Resurgence: The Untold Tale of Bollywood and the Underworld

A new book reveals how iconic Bollywood dancer Helen overcame personal crises, including eviction by her ex-husband PN Arora, with help from the Mumbai underworld. Written by former police commissioner Rakesh Maria, the book explores both Helen's journey and the rise of notorious dons like Karim Lala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:40 IST
A new book, "When It All Began: The Untold Stories of the Underworld," unveils the harrowing tale of Bollywood star Helen. Known for her prolific film career, Helen faced eviction from her home by ex-husband PN Arora, forcing her to seek intervention from Mumbai's underworld figure Karim Lala.

Authored by former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria, the book offers an intricate look at the rise of organized crime in the city. It explores how figures like Karim Lala, Haji Mastan, and Dilip Aziz played pivotal roles in shaping Mumbai's underworld landscape, with Helen's personal story serving as a revealing side narrative.

The account documents how Helen, once plagued by financial woes post-World War II, emerged in Bollywood's limelight. However, her struggles intensified when she had to reclaim her home from Arora. Ultimately, Lala's intervention helped re-establish her independence, a testament to the complex interplay of entertainment and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

