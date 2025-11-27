President Murmu's Historic Visit and Inauguration in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu began her two-day visit to Odisha with the inauguration of the 'Kalinga Atithi Nivas' at the Raj Bhavan premises. This new facility is set to provide accommodation for visiting VIPs and is designed to showcase the ancient art, culture, and traditions of Odisha. An official highlighted that the design reflects the region's rich cultural heritage.

During her visit, President Murmu is poised to make history by becoming the first President to address the Odisha assembly, a significant milestone that underscores her deep ties to the state where she once served as a member of the assembly.

On her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, President Murmu was received with high regard by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other senior officials. In a warm greeting on social media, Governor Kambhampati expressed the pride and importance of her visit to Odisha, emphasizing the expectation of successful engagements during her stay.