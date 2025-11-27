Left Menu

Echoes of Dystopia: Dmitry Glukhovsky's Exiled Insights

Renowned author Dmitry Glukhovsky, known for his 'Metro' series, discusses his experiences as a political exile from Vladimir Putin's Russia. Despite being branded a 'foreign agent,' Glukhovsky explores dystopian themes through various mediums, maintaining a connection to his homeland's evolving political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:30 IST
Echoes of Dystopia: Dmitry Glukhovsky's Exiled Insights

Novelist Dmitry Glukhovsky, exiled from Russia and labeled a 'foreign agent,' reflects on his journey from Kremlin journalist to acclaimed author outside his homeland. Best known for the 'Metro' series, Glukhovsky faced an eight-year sentence in absentia for violating censorship laws.

In a conversation with Reuters, Glukhovsky shared insights into how being distanced from Russia impacts his work. He commented on the societal shifts and self-censorship occurring among Russians, as discussions on the Ukraine conflict become taboo in major cities like Moscow.

Glukhovsky remains committed to portraying Russian realities through dystopian narratives, including video games and theatre projects. Despite the challenges of exile, he aims to explore themes of authoritarianism and societal conformity, believing that significant truths often emerge from times of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call to Halt Flawed Voter Roll Revision

Urgent Call to Halt Flawed Voter Roll Revision

 India
2
Celebrating Excellence: Gujarat's Top Civil Officers Honored with Karmayogi Puraskar

Celebrating Excellence: Gujarat's Top Civil Officers Honored with Karmayogi ...

 India
3
Politics vs. Economics: The Shifting Global Landscape

Politics vs. Economics: The Shifting Global Landscape

 India
4
Tragic Loss Amid Ceasefire: The Story of Fadi and Goma Abu Assi

Tragic Loss Amid Ceasefire: The Story of Fadi and Goma Abu Assi

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI emissions far higher than reported as aging chips quietly burn more energy

AI workers hold rising geopolitical power as tech giants outpace regulation

Blockchain-based EHR system puts data power back in patients’ hands

AI adoption accelerates when people lose faith in human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025