Echoes of Dystopia: Dmitry Glukhovsky's Exiled Insights

Novelist Dmitry Glukhovsky, exiled from Russia and labeled a 'foreign agent,' reflects on his journey from Kremlin journalist to acclaimed author outside his homeland. Best known for the 'Metro' series, Glukhovsky faced an eight-year sentence in absentia for violating censorship laws.

In a conversation with Reuters, Glukhovsky shared insights into how being distanced from Russia impacts his work. He commented on the societal shifts and self-censorship occurring among Russians, as discussions on the Ukraine conflict become taboo in major cities like Moscow.

Glukhovsky remains committed to portraying Russian realities through dystopian narratives, including video games and theatre projects. Despite the challenges of exile, he aims to explore themes of authoritarianism and societal conformity, believing that significant truths often emerge from times of adversity.

