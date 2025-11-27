Left Menu

Assam's Traditional Buffalo Fight Gets Legal Green Light

The Assam Assembly has unanimously passed an amendment to exempt the traditional buffalo fight, 'Moh Juj', from animal cruelty laws. This move aligns with similar exemptions for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The amendment aims to respect cultural traditions and preserve native breeds, particularly during Magh Bihu celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST
Assam's Traditional Buffalo Fight Gets Legal Green Light
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly has unanimously passed a bill to amend existing laws related to animal cruelty, thereby excluding the region's traditional buffalo fight, known as 'Moh Juj'. This legislative move follows similar cultural exemptions like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul emphasized the cultural importance of 'Moh Juj', highlighting its role in cultural preservation and native breed upkeep. He noted the bill's alignment with similar exemptions in other Indian states.

The amendment aims to legally sanction events like the buffalo fight during Magh Bihu celebrations, with strict guidelines to ensure animal safety. The bill received unanimous approval after a similar government SOP was quashed by the Gauhati High Court last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India
2
No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls

No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls

 India
3
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
4
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025