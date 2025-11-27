Assam's Traditional Buffalo Fight Gets Legal Green Light

The Assam Assembly has unanimously passed a bill to amend existing laws related to animal cruelty, thereby excluding the region's traditional buffalo fight, known as 'Moh Juj'. This legislative move follows similar cultural exemptions like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul emphasized the cultural importance of 'Moh Juj', highlighting its role in cultural preservation and native breed upkeep. He noted the bill's alignment with similar exemptions in other Indian states.

The amendment aims to legally sanction events like the buffalo fight during Magh Bihu celebrations, with strict guidelines to ensure animal safety. The bill received unanimous approval after a similar government SOP was quashed by the Gauhati High Court last year.

