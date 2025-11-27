Delhi Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Using Cow-Dung Cakes

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised to introduce a pilot project aimed at fostering eco-friendly cremation practices by utilizing cow-dung cakes. Standing Committee Chairperson Satyawati Sharma announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the need for a cleaner and more traditional cremation method.

A meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Agarwal brought together senior officials from the Public Health and Veterinary departments, along with other civic agencies, to draft guidelines favoring cow-dung cakes over conventional fuels for cremations. The effort aims at promoting an environmentally conscious and traditional process.

To support this, gaushalas will be equipped with machines to produce cow-dung cakes, which will then be supplied to NGOs handling cremation grounds. The MCD has decided to renew or make agreements only with NGOs advocating this method. The project is set to include four gaushalas and four cremation grounds at its outset, reflecting the civic body's commitment to sustainable practices.