Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Using Cow-Dung Cakes

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a pilot project to promote eco-friendly cremations using cow-dung cakes. Chaired by Satyawati Sharma, the initiative aims for a cleaner, traditional method, involving collaborations with gaushalas, NGOs, and dairies to produce and supply dung cakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:55 IST
Delhi Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Using Cow-Dung Cakes
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is poised to introduce a pilot project aimed at fostering eco-friendly cremation practices by utilizing cow-dung cakes. Standing Committee Chairperson Satyawati Sharma announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the need for a cleaner and more traditional cremation method.

A meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Agarwal brought together senior officials from the Public Health and Veterinary departments, along with other civic agencies, to draft guidelines favoring cow-dung cakes over conventional fuels for cremations. The effort aims at promoting an environmentally conscious and traditional process.

To support this, gaushalas will be equipped with machines to produce cow-dung cakes, which will then be supplied to NGOs handling cremation grounds. The MCD has decided to renew or make agreements only with NGOs advocating this method. The project is set to include four gaushalas and four cremation grounds at its outset, reflecting the civic body's commitment to sustainable practices.

TRENDING

1
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India
2
No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls

No EVM Verification Requests in Bihar Polls

 India
3
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
4
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025