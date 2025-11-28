Entertainment Buzz: Netflix, Kiefer Sutherland, and a Taiwanese Film Gem

In entertainment news, Netflix experienced a brief outage during the much-anticipated premiere of the final season of "Stranger Things," affecting thousands of users in the U.S. Reports of the issue on Downdetector peaked at around 14,290 before resolving within an hour.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland makes a memorable appearance in the festive film "Tinsel Town," playing a washed-up Hollywood star navigating a new role in a quaint English town's Christmas pantomime. The film marks an intriguing expansion in Sutherland's illustrious career.

Taiwan's cinematic representative for the 2026 Oscars, "Left-Handed Girl," directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, was uniquely shot on iPhones. The film captures the vibrant life of a Taipei night market, blending authentic narratives with fictive elements, signifying Tsou's debut solo project.

(With inputs from agencies.)