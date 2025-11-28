Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Netflix, Kiefer Sutherland, and a Taiwanese Film Gem

This week's entertainment highlights include Netflix's brief outage during the 'Stranger Things' finale, Kiefer Sutherland's new Christmas movie role, and Taiwan's Oscar 2026 entry, 'Left-Handed Girl', shot entirely on iPhones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:29 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Netflix, Kiefer Sutherland, and a Taiwanese Film Gem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In entertainment news, Netflix experienced a brief outage during the much-anticipated premiere of the final season of "Stranger Things," affecting thousands of users in the U.S. Reports of the issue on Downdetector peaked at around 14,290 before resolving within an hour.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland makes a memorable appearance in the festive film "Tinsel Town," playing a washed-up Hollywood star navigating a new role in a quaint English town's Christmas pantomime. The film marks an intriguing expansion in Sutherland's illustrious career.

Taiwan's cinematic representative for the 2026 Oscars, "Left-Handed Girl," directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, was uniquely shot on iPhones. The film captures the vibrant life of a Taipei night market, blending authentic narratives with fictive elements, signifying Tsou's debut solo project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025