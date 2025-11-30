Lionel Messi Set to Grace Telangana's Grand Celebration

The Telangana Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is gearing up to commemorate its two-year tenure in office with a series of grand celebrations running from December 1 to December 13. The Chief Minister announced that football superstar Lionel Messi will participate in a friendly match at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on December 13.

At a recent press conference, Reddy emphasized Telangana's ambitions, stating that the state does not measure itself against neighboring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, but rather competes with global players such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. During the celebrations, the government will unveil the Telangana Raising Vision Document 2047, focusing on comprehensive state development across urban, peri-urban, and rural regions.

The state aims for rapid economic growth, aspiring to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, all while contributing 10% to the Indian economy. As part of these ambitious plans, the Telangana Rising Global Summit will take place on December 8 and 9 at the proposed Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts. Public exhibitions will be accessible on December 11, 12, and 13, providing insights into Telangana's developmental roadmap for the future.

