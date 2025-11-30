Left Menu

Lionel Messi Set to Grace Telangana's Grand Celebration

The Telangana Congress government will celebrate its two-year tenure with events from December 1 to 13, including a friendly football match with Lionel Messi in Hyderabad. The festivities will highlight Telangana's economic ambitions, releasing its Vision Document 2047 and hosting the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:42 IST
Lionel Messi Set to Grace Telangana's Grand Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is gearing up to commemorate its two-year tenure in office with a series of grand celebrations running from December 1 to December 13. The Chief Minister announced that football superstar Lionel Messi will participate in a friendly match at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium on December 13.

At a recent press conference, Reddy emphasized Telangana's ambitions, stating that the state does not measure itself against neighboring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, but rather competes with global players such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. During the celebrations, the government will unveil the Telangana Raising Vision Document 2047, focusing on comprehensive state development across urban, peri-urban, and rural regions.

The state aims for rapid economic growth, aspiring to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, all while contributing 10% to the Indian economy. As part of these ambitious plans, the Telangana Rising Global Summit will take place on December 8 and 9 at the proposed Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts. Public exhibitions will be accessible on December 11, 12, and 13, providing insights into Telangana's developmental roadmap for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

 India
2
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

 India
4
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025