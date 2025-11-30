Pope Leo XIV Brings Hope to Lebanon Amid Crisis

Pope Leo XIV landed in Lebanon, bringing a message of hope to the region's beleaguered citizens and reinforcing the pivotal role of the Christian community in the Middle East. His visit comes at a turbulent time for Lebanon, plagued by economic collapse and escalating tensions with Israel.

The pope's agenda includes significant engagements such as meeting victims of the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion and interacting with young Lebanese, offering them encouragement amid their disillusionment. Leo is also expected to demand accountability from Lebanon's political elite amidst the country's series of crises.

Amidst a fragile ceasefire following recent hostilities with Israel, Pope Leo aims to promote peace and encourage coexistence. His presence is seen as a sign that Lebanon's struggles have not gone unnoticed, bringing solace to many in this diverse yet divided nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)