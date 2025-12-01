Beijing Audiovisual Conference 2025: Leading the Future
The 2025 Beijing International Audiovisual Conference, held on November 27-28, focused on the theme 'GATHER MOMENTUM FOR SYMBIOSIS, PIONEER THE FUTURE OF VISION'. It aimed to promote AI in the audiovisual industry, announcing initiatives like the AI Action Plan, funding for projects, and financial support from the Bank of Beijing.
- Country:
- China
The 2025 Beijing International Audiovisual Conference, hosted by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau, concluded on a high note, spotlighting the burgeoning intersection of AI and the audiovisual sector.
With a theme centered on pioneering future visions, delegates from over twenty countries convened to discuss industry innovations. Key announcements included the Action Plan for AI adoption in audiovisual fields and financial backing from the Bank of Beijing.
A significant highlight was the unveiling of 161 funded projects spread across various media categories, reflecting Beijing's commitment to fostering this dynamic industry. The event encapsulated the city's ambition to be at the forefront of audiovisual technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- International
- Audiovisual
- Conference
- AI
- Technology
- Innovation
- Funding
- Development
- Media
ALSO READ
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains
SC refuses to extend time limit for uploading of Waqf property details on UMEED portal.
IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd Launches Advanced Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Chennai
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Heavy Rains Hit Andhra Pradesh