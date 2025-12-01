Beijing Audiovisual Conference 2025: Leading the Future

The 2025 Beijing International Audiovisual Conference, hosted by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau, concluded on a high note, spotlighting the burgeoning intersection of AI and the audiovisual sector.

With a theme centered on pioneering future visions, delegates from over twenty countries convened to discuss industry innovations. Key announcements included the Action Plan for AI adoption in audiovisual fields and financial backing from the Bank of Beijing.

A significant highlight was the unveiling of 161 funded projects spread across various media categories, reflecting Beijing's commitment to fostering this dynamic industry. The event encapsulated the city's ambition to be at the forefront of audiovisual technology.

