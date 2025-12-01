Bridging Research and Humanity: LASAICON-2025 Explores Future of Biomedicine
Former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan urged scientists to focus on research areas that benefit the public and agriculture. The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology is hosting the LASAICON-2025, a conference emphasizing humane approaches in biomedical research. The event discusses drug discovery, animal welfare, and alternatives like organoids.
Former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan called upon researchers to prioritize projects that directly benefit the public good, particularly in agriculture. His remarks were part of the opening statements at the LASAICON-2025, a conference hosted by CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology.
Titled 'Preclinical to Clinical: Connecting the Dots of Research, Animal Welfare, Drug Discovery, and Pharma Innovation for Viksit Bharat', the event has gathered experts from various disciplines to explore innovations in biomedical research. Participants include scientists, regulators, and industry leaders.
Dr. Sanjeev Khosla, Director of CSIR-IMTECH, emphasized the importance of humane research methodologies and the potential of organoids to replace traditional animal models. Over three days, attendees will discuss drug discovery, digital disruption in pharma, and improved regulatory frameworks.
