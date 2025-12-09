Jeeps Jeopardize Jumbo Journey at Pilibhit: Safari Snafu Sparks Controversy

In a concerning violation of safari rules at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, tourist jeeps were seen surrounding a tiger, obstructing its path. The incident unfolded in the Vairahi range, leading to swift action by forest authorities in response to a viral video.

PTR Deputy Director Manish Singh has sought an explanation from Vairahi Range Ranger Arun Mohan Srivastava, with instructions to provide details of the jeeps involved in the disturbance.

The reserve, notified as a tiger habitat in 2014, is celebrated for its biodiversity and conservation success, symbolized by winning the TX2 award in 2020 for doubling its tiger population in just four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)