Honoring Baba Adhav: A Social Activist's Last Journey

The renowned social activist Dr Baba Adhav was laid to rest in Pune on Tuesday with state honors, as hundreds gathered to pay tribute to his enduring legacy. Dr Adhav, aged 95, dedicated his life to fighting caste discrimination and advocating for the rights of the unorganized laborers.

A tireless advocate for social and labor justice, Dr Adhav passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. His funeral was attended by prominent personalities and followers who gathered at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi to bid farewell to a man who had become an integral part of Maharashtra's social movements.

Among those present was Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who hailed Dr Adhav as a 'pillar of social movements' and underscored his significant contributions such as founding the 'Hamal Panchayat', a union representing head-loaders. Tributes poured in for the activist who lived by the principles of great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)