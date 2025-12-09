Left Menu

Honoring Baba Adhav: A Social Activist's Last Journey

Dr Baba Adhav, a renowned social activist, was laid to rest with state honours in Pune. Known for championing workers' rights and fighting caste discrimination, he passed away at 95. His work included forming the 'Hamal Panchayat' and advocating for laborers, street vendors, and the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:17 IST
Honoring Baba Adhav: A Social Activist's Last Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned social activist Dr Baba Adhav was laid to rest in Pune on Tuesday with state honors, as hundreds gathered to pay tribute to his enduring legacy. Dr Adhav, aged 95, dedicated his life to fighting caste discrimination and advocating for the rights of the unorganized laborers.

A tireless advocate for social and labor justice, Dr Adhav passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. His funeral was attended by prominent personalities and followers who gathered at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi to bid farewell to a man who had become an integral part of Maharashtra's social movements.

Among those present was Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who hailed Dr Adhav as a 'pillar of social movements' and underscored his significant contributions such as founding the 'Hamal Panchayat', a union representing head-loaders. Tributes poured in for the activist who lived by the principles of great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025