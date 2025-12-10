Shashi Tharoor Refuses Veer Savarkar Award Amid Controversy
Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, has declined the Veer Savarkar Award, citing lack of clarity about its origins. Despite being informed beforehand, Tharoor insists he will not attend the event, aligning with party sentiments against the award. The controversy continues to stir debates within the Congress party.
In a firm stance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declared he will not accept the Veer Savarkar Award, nor will he attend the related ceremony. He stated a lack of transparency regarding the award's nature and the organizers prompted his decision.
Tharoor's announcement aligns with his party's views, as Congress figures have opposed any honor linked to Savarkar, a controversial historical figure. K Muraleedharan, another Congress leader, emphasized that accepting the award would embarrass the party.
The award, presented by HRDS India, was intended for Tharoor, who claims he learned about it only through media reports. Despite HRDS India asserting prior communication, Tharoor's refusal has heightened tensions and sparked further discussions within party ranks.
