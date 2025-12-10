Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Refuses Veer Savarkar Award Amid Controversy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm stance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declared he will not accept the Veer Savarkar Award, nor will he attend the related ceremony. He stated a lack of transparency regarding the award's nature and the organizers prompted his decision.

Tharoor's announcement aligns with his party's views, as Congress figures have opposed any honor linked to Savarkar, a controversial historical figure. K Muraleedharan, another Congress leader, emphasized that accepting the award would embarrass the party.

The award, presented by HRDS India, was intended for Tharoor, who claims he learned about it only through media reports. Despite HRDS India asserting prior communication, Tharoor's refusal has heightened tensions and sparked further discussions within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

