Leadership Tension in Karnataka: Congress Grapples with Internal Dynamics

Karnataka's political scene is abuzz with discussions about a potential leadership change within the ruling Congress. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed any conflict with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, despite recent remarks by the latter's son suggesting otherwise.

The speculation was reignited when Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah declared there was no question of his father stepping down before completing his term. This sparked further debate, just after a period of calm through 'breakfast diplomacy' between the two leaders.

The Karnataka Congress has been dealing with these internal dynamics while both leaders affirm their commitment to follow the party high command's decisions. Meanwhile, voices within the party express concerns over potential disruptions caused by such statements, urging for focus and unity as they navigate this political phase.