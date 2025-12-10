The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Set for Grand Netflix Return
Kapil Sharma is returning for the fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, featuring beloved characters and a star-studded cast. The show, popular for its diverse character portrayals, sets to kick off on December 20 and continues to define family entertainment in India.
- Country:
- India
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with the much-anticipated fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' which will premiere on Netflix on December 20. Known for its humorous and diverse character portrayals, the show plans to captivate audiences across different age groups.
Many familiar faces will join Sharma in this brand new season, including popular actors Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Additionally, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are returning to add to the show's charm and humor.
Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, emphasized the show's special place in family entertainment, stating that it characterizes Netflix time for many Indians both domestically and abroad. This season promises an exciting lineup as Kapil Sharma takes on multiple characters, offering the long-awaited 'mastiverse' experience to fans.
ALSO READ
Dark Comedy 'One Battle After Another' Dominates Golden Globe Nominations
Entertainment Shocker: Rapper Pleads Guilty, Trump Steals the Spotlight, and Paramount Challenges Warner Bros Mega-Deal
CIDCO to Launch India's First 'Multi-Purpose Indoor Live Entertainment Arena'
Comedy Under Fire: Kunal Kamra's Satirical Storm
Eurovision Drama: Boycotts and Big Deals Shake the Entertainment Sector