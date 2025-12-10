Left Menu

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Set for Grand Netflix Return

Kapil Sharma is returning for the fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix, featuring beloved characters and a star-studded cast. The show, popular for its diverse character portrayals, sets to kick off on December 20 and continues to define family entertainment in India.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with the much-anticipated fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' which will premiere on Netflix on December 20. Known for its humorous and diverse character portrayals, the show plans to captivate audiences across different age groups.

Many familiar faces will join Sharma in this brand new season, including popular actors Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Additionally, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are returning to add to the show's charm and humor.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, emphasized the show's special place in family entertainment, stating that it characterizes Netflix time for many Indians both domestically and abroad. This season promises an exciting lineup as Kapil Sharma takes on multiple characters, offering the long-awaited 'mastiverse' experience to fans.

