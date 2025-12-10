The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Set for Grand Netflix Return

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with the much-anticipated fourth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' which will premiere on Netflix on December 20. Known for its humorous and diverse character portrayals, the show plans to captivate audiences across different age groups.

Many familiar faces will join Sharma in this brand new season, including popular actors Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Additionally, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are returning to add to the show's charm and humor.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, emphasized the show's special place in family entertainment, stating that it characterizes Netflix time for many Indians both domestically and abroad. This season promises an exciting lineup as Kapil Sharma takes on multiple characters, offering the long-awaited 'mastiverse' experience to fans.