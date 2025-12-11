Jharkhand Steps Up: Supporting Assam's Tea Garden Tribes

In a recent meeting held on Thursday, members of the Assam-based Adivasi Samanvaya Samiti Bharat approached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with a range of socio-economic and identity-related concerns afflicting the state's tribal communities.

The organisation highlighted issues stemming from what they describe as the Assam government's neglect, contributing to their current state of backwardness across multiple sectors. Soren offered unwavering support and emphasized Jharkhand's dedication to preserving Adivasi culture and rights wherever such communities reside.

A Jharkhand delegation is set to visit Assam to assess the situation of tribal families, whose ancestors were brought by the British to work in tea plantations. The state aims to enforce a fair wage structure and address land concerns, as highlighted in Soren's correspondence with Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in September 2024.

