Jharkhand Steps Up: Supporting Assam's Tea Garden Tribes

The Adivasi Samanvaya Samiti Bharat from Assam met with Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren to discuss their socio-economic and identity-related challenges. Soren pledged support and announced plans for a Jharkhand delegation to assess conditions in Assam. Efforts include advocating for better wages and resolving tribal land issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:44 IST
In a recent meeting held on Thursday, members of the Assam-based Adivasi Samanvaya Samiti Bharat approached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with a range of socio-economic and identity-related concerns afflicting the state's tribal communities.

The organisation highlighted issues stemming from what they describe as the Assam government's neglect, contributing to their current state of backwardness across multiple sectors. Soren offered unwavering support and emphasized Jharkhand's dedication to preserving Adivasi culture and rights wherever such communities reside.

A Jharkhand delegation is set to visit Assam to assess the situation of tribal families, whose ancestors were brought by the British to work in tea plantations. The state aims to enforce a fair wage structure and address land concerns, as highlighted in Soren's correspondence with Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in September 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

