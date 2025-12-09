Delhi Cracks Down on Open Waste Burning with New Fines

In a bid to tackle air pollution, the Delhi government has authorized field-level officers to levy fines for open waste burning. The action follows the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has long campaigned for cleaner air in the capital.

According to officials, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on individuals caught burning garbage, leaves, plastics, or rubber in open spaces. This order, enacted by the Department of Environment, aims to eliminate a significant contributor to Delhi's air pollution.

The order empowers local officers such as deputy tehsildars, sanitary inspectors, and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to enforce the fines. Collected penalties will be deposited into the pollution control committee's account, and officials are required to submit monthly compliance reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)