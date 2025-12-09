Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Open Waste Burning with New Fines

The Delhi government, following directives from the National Green Tribunal, has authorized officials to impose fines on those burning waste in the open. This initiative aims to reduce air pollution in Delhi by enforcing a penalty of Rs 5,000 on violators and strengthening compliance with existing environmental regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:58 IST
In a bid to tackle air pollution, the Delhi government has authorized field-level officers to levy fines for open waste burning. The action follows the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has long campaigned for cleaner air in the capital.

According to officials, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on individuals caught burning garbage, leaves, plastics, or rubber in open spaces. This order, enacted by the Department of Environment, aims to eliminate a significant contributor to Delhi's air pollution.

The order empowers local officers such as deputy tehsildars, sanitary inspectors, and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to enforce the fines. Collected penalties will be deposited into the pollution control committee's account, and officials are required to submit monthly compliance reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

