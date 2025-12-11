Left Menu

Political Accusations Amidst Calamity: Congress Celebrations Under Fire

Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Congress government for celebrating its three-year tenure in Mandi amidst recent natural disasters. He accused them of failing in governance and neglecting disaster-hit families. Accusations of internal conflict within Congress and misuse of power were made by BJP members.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh faces criticism from opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur for prioritizing political celebrations over aiding disaster-hit families. Thakur accused the government of ignoring ground realities and failing to address people's immediate needs amid recent calamities.

Thakur pointed to the absence of senior Congress figures, suggesting internal strife within the party. He claimed the event was devoid of significant achievements, instead riddled with allegations of mismanagement and lack of effective governance over three years.

Adding to the dissent, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma described the event as showcasing three years of failed leadership, misused power, and political theatrics, undermining public welfare. As issues of inadequate relief efforts surface, opposition voices grow louder, demanding accountability.

