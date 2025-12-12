Dhurandhar: Fact vs Fiction in the Cross-Border Thriller
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' is a spy thriller that has sparked controversy and criticism, particularly from Pakistani critics, over its portrayal of geopolitical events and Karachi's history. The film features significant factual inaccuracies, despite strong performances and high production values, and faces scrutiny on both sides of the border.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has ignited a heated debate across India and Pakistan. The recent release, which unfolds amidst geopolitical tensions and historic events, has garnered mixed reactions, primarily for its purported factual inaccuracies.
Critics in Pakistan, including noted film critic Omair Alavi, highlight the discrepancies in the film's depiction of Karachi's grim history and events from 2007-2008, despite its commendable production quality and performances.
The film's provocative dialogue and settings have sparked significant discourse, questioning the portrayal of Pakistan in Indian cinema. With its slick action sequences and prominent stars, 'Dhurandhar' resonates as an engaging thriller for many, but also stands as a contentious cross-border narrative.