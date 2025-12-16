Gen Z Travel Boom: How India's Youth Explored 2025

Travel in 2025 was dominated by a remarkable increase in Gen Z activity, according to Cleartrip Unpacked's latest report. Bookings surged by 650%, particularly among younger travelers looking for value and spontaneity.

Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok attracted Gen Z with their cultural allure, while Vietnam emerged as the standout international choice, boasting a 133% rise in traffic. On the Indian front, Uttar Pradesh topped visit charts, and booking searches in Prayagraj and Bareilly skyrocketed.

Driving convenience, mobile devices accounted for 66% of bookings, alongside a rise in UPI and credit card payments. The trend highlighted India's shifting preferences towards seamless, digitally-driven travel planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)