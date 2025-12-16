Gen Z Travel Boom: How India's Youth Explored 2025
In 2025, Gen Z significantly influenced travel trends with a 650% surge in bookings. Key destinations included Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok. UPI and mobile payments rose, while Vietnam and India saw notable traffic increases. Delhi and Bengaluru led in solo trips, and Goa in 'Workation' spots.
- Country:
- India
Travel in 2025 was dominated by a remarkable increase in Gen Z activity, according to Cleartrip Unpacked's latest report. Bookings surged by 650%, particularly among younger travelers looking for value and spontaneity.
Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok attracted Gen Z with their cultural allure, while Vietnam emerged as the standout international choice, boasting a 133% rise in traffic. On the Indian front, Uttar Pradesh topped visit charts, and booking searches in Prayagraj and Bareilly skyrocketed.
Driving convenience, mobile devices accounted for 66% of bookings, alongside a rise in UPI and credit card payments. The trend highlighted India's shifting preferences towards seamless, digitally-driven travel planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priest Arrested for Alleged Child Assault in Uttar Pradesh
Gatiman Uttar Pradesh: Eight Years of Transformative Leadership
Tragic Blaze Claims Businessman's Life in Uttar Pradesh
Dense Fog Engulfs Uttar Pradesh: Travel Disruptions and Risks Skyrocket
Fog-Linked Accidents Turn Uttar Pradesh Roads into Tragic Paths