Farewell to a Saint: Ram Vilas Vedanti's 'Jal Samadhi'

The last rites of Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Ram Vilas Vedanti were performed with 'jal samadhi' in the Saryu river. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute, honoring Vedanti's lifelong devotion to the Ram temple cause. Vedanti, former BJP MP, died due to a heart attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The final farewell to Ram Vilas Vedanti, a pivotal figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was conducted with a solemn 'jal samadhi' ritual in the Saryu River. Esteemed for his unwavering commitment to the construction of the Ram temple, Vedanti was celebrated by thousands as his procession made its way through the streets, showered with flowers by devoted followers.

Vedanti's devotion to Ram extended beyond the spiritual, as his legacy was acknowledged by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath emphasized Vedanti's lifelong dedication to 'Ram karya' and highlighted his critical role from the movement's inception to the laying of the Ram temple's foundation stone in August 2020.

Vedanti, a former BJP MP and the mahant of Vashishtha Bhavan, passed away after a heart attack. His enduring impact on the spiritual and cultural landscape of Ayodhya was remembered fondly by the chief minister, who praised Vedanti's life as an inspiration for countless followers dedicated to the cause of Lord Ram.

