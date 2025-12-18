Modi Champions India's Global Aspirations at Oman Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while visiting Oman, underscored India's rapid decision-making abilities and significant growth achievements in recent years. He addressed a gathering of Indian students and community members, emphasizing that India of the 21st century sets big goals and concludes them in a time-bound manner.

The event, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian schools in Oman, was attended by over 700 students. Modi highlighted the cultural founding elements of India, stating that respectful coexistence and cooperation define the Indian diaspora.

Moreover, Modi and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, symbolizing bolstered economic relations. He also noted UNESCO's recognition of Diwali as part of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, projecting India's light as spreading hope and unity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)