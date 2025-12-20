Farewell to Malayalam Cinema's Multifaceted Genius: Sreenivasan

Sreenivasan, a leading figure in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter, and director, has passed away at 69. Known for his indelible roles alongside icons like Mohanlal and Mammootty, his work in films like 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' and 'Sandesam' leaves an enduring legacy.

Faced with health challenges, he succumbed to complications during a hospital visit intended for dialysis. Healthcare officials confirmed his passing at 8:30 a.m., and his body was soon moved to his residence for public homage and future rites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the industry's deep loss, noting Sreenivasan's groundbreaking contributions that masterfully captured the life and emotions of common people through humor and thought-provoking narratives.