Farewell to Malayalam Cinema's Multifaceted Genius: Sreenivasan
Sreenivasan, a towering figure in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter, and director, passed away at 69 due to health complications. Known for his roles alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty, he excelled in screenplay writing and directing. His death marks a significant loss for the film industry.
Faced with health challenges, he succumbed to complications during a hospital visit intended for dialysis. Healthcare officials confirmed his passing at 8:30 a.m., and his body was soon moved to his residence for public homage and future rites.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the industry's deep loss, noting Sreenivasan's groundbreaking contributions that masterfully captured the life and emotions of common people through humor and thought-provoking narratives.
