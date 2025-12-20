Cyclothon Celebrates Birsa Munda's Legacy in Jharkhand

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, designed to honor tribal icon Birsa Munda and foster national unity, saw its first leg conclude in Ranchi on Saturday. The festive event welcomed participants with aplomb, underscoring the initiative's success.

Jharkhand's Sports, Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Youth Affairs minister Sudivya Kumar greeted the cyclothon participants warmly at Ranchi's Morabadi ground. The event was orchestrated by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand under the auspices of the NCC group headquarters in Ranchi. Conducted under the rallying theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore', the event flagged off from multiple locations, paying homage to the valor and spirit of the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda.

As the cyclothon prepares to venture toward New Delhi, it will cover nearly 1,300 km over 20 days, spreading a message of unity and cultural pride. Two officers, two permanent staff, and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets, will carry this torch of harmony and courage, culminating in a grand reception at the Prime Minister's Rally in 2026.

