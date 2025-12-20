Left Menu

Cyclothon Celebrates Birsa Munda's Legacy in Jharkhand

The first leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon concluded in Ranchi, celebrating Birsa Munda's legacy and promoting unity. Participants were welcomed by Jharkhand's minister during a grand event. Highlighting fitness and national pride, it also showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of Jharkhand. The journey continues to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:40 IST
Cyclothon Celebrates Birsa Munda's Legacy in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, designed to honor tribal icon Birsa Munda and foster national unity, saw its first leg conclude in Ranchi on Saturday. The festive event welcomed participants with aplomb, underscoring the initiative's success.

Jharkhand's Sports, Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Youth Affairs minister Sudivya Kumar greeted the cyclothon participants warmly at Ranchi's Morabadi ground. The event was orchestrated by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand under the auspices of the NCC group headquarters in Ranchi. Conducted under the rallying theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore', the event flagged off from multiple locations, paying homage to the valor and spirit of the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda.

As the cyclothon prepares to venture toward New Delhi, it will cover nearly 1,300 km over 20 days, spreading a message of unity and cultural pride. Two officers, two permanent staff, and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets, will carry this torch of harmony and courage, culminating in a grand reception at the Prime Minister's Rally in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025