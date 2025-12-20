Left Menu

Protest Across Kolkata Against Violence In Bangladesh

BJP and right-wing groups protested across Kolkata against the violence faced by the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. Demonstrations included road blockades and burning tyres, demanding protection for Hindus. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy faced protests while traveling. Leaders condemned the violence but urged for calm and lawful actions in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of the BJP and right-wing organizations staged widespread protests across Kolkata and its outskirts on Saturday, voicing their anger against recent acts of arson, looting, and killings involving members of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

In the northern outskirts of Kolkata, at Sodepur, Trinamool Congress Dumdum MP Saugata Roy had to abandon his vehicle and walk approximately 1km due to BJP supporters blocking the Sodepur-Madhyamgram Road. Similar demonstrations occurred in the CIT Road-Beckbagan area and other parts of the state, with protesters in saffron outfits blocking traffic for around half an hour.

The protests were characterized by the burning of tyres and slogans aimed at Bangladesh's interim government's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and Islamist fundamentalists, highlighting tension in the neighboring country. Roy, albeit supportive of lawful protest, urged against inciting further unrest in West Bengal, a place known for its culture of harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

