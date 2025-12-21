Imran Khan's Rallying Cry: Protests in the Wake of Controversial Verdict

In a dramatic turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on his supporters to mobilize for nationwide protests. This follows the recent court ruling that sentenced him and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. The decision has sparked significant controversy and debate.

The Toshakhana 2 case centers around allegations of fraud involving state gifts received by the couple from the Saudi government in 2021. Khan, 73, has been detained since August 2023, facing multiple charges since his removal from power in April 2022. Despite his incarceration, Khan has continued to vocally criticize what he sees as an unjust judicial process.

Accusing the military leadership of being behind his detention, Khan insists that the charges lack evidence and due procedure. He has called upon the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the broader legal community to stand for justice and constitutional supremacy, arguing that only a just legal system can ensure progress in Pakistan.