Terrorists on the Run: High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir

A search operation was initiated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after terrorists reportedly acquired food from a local residence before fleeing into the forest, officials reported on Sunday.

Police and paramilitary forces have teamed up in a coordinated search effort at Chore Motu and its surrounding forest villages in Majalta, about 5 km from the site of an earlier clash that resulted in a police fatality. Officials stated that an intelligence tip-off was received late Saturday, indicating that two unidentified militants had visited the house of Mangtu Ram in Chore Motu around 6:30 pm to collect food.

Although mobilized swiftly, the joint forces could not locate the suspects. Subsequently, the forest area near the village was cordoned, and a comprehensive combing operation was launched at dawn Sunday, aiming to track and neutralize the terrorists. Historically, on December 15, a police officer was killed in an engagement with militants at Soan village in Majalta after intelligence hinted at Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives in the region. The suspects escaped, aided by thick foliage and low visibility, as per officials.