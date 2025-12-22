Left Menu

A Celestial Couture: Ratiaranya's Enchanting Debut

Abhishek Sharma's latest collection, Ratiaranya, dazzled in New Delhi with its blend of storytelling and craftsmanship. The showcase, rich in deep hues and thoughtful design, emphasized emotional connectivity through couture. The collection, inspired by goddess Rati, blended softness with strength, culminating in a powerful showcase by supermodel Ujjwala Raut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:58 IST
Abhishek Sharma unveiled his much-anticipated couture collection, Ratiaranya, in a grand showcase at The Upper House, Tivoli, Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The event, held on 19 December 2025, was a significant milestone in Sharma's career, marked by an exquisite blend of artistry and storytelling.

Inspired by the themes of awakening and emotional connection, Ratiaranya explored love and desire through a sophisticated couture lens. With a reference to Rati, the goddess of passion, the collection deftly balanced contrasts such as softness and strength, offering an intimate and personal fashion narrative.

Ratiaranya's color palette ranged from midnight blues to sunlit yellows, creating warmth and depth. Combining traditional craft techniques like embroidery and appliqué with modern design elements, the collection concluded with Ujjwala Raut as the showstopper, leaving a lasting impression of elegance and intensity.

