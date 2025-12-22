A Celestial Couture: Ratiaranya's Enchanting Debut

Abhishek Sharma unveiled his much-anticipated couture collection, Ratiaranya, in a grand showcase at The Upper House, Tivoli, Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The event, held on 19 December 2025, was a significant milestone in Sharma's career, marked by an exquisite blend of artistry and storytelling.

Inspired by the themes of awakening and emotional connection, Ratiaranya explored love and desire through a sophisticated couture lens. With a reference to Rati, the goddess of passion, the collection deftly balanced contrasts such as softness and strength, offering an intimate and personal fashion narrative.

Ratiaranya's color palette ranged from midnight blues to sunlit yellows, creating warmth and depth. Combining traditional craft techniques like embroidery and appliqué with modern design elements, the collection concluded with Ujjwala Raut as the showstopper, leaving a lasting impression of elegance and intensity.

